CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – Dozens gathered at a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ vigil Sunday as hate crimes against Asian-Americans continue to skyrocket.
Reverend Dr. Jennifer Strickland shared the reverberating sorrow of the Asian American Pacific Islander community following Tuesday's mass shootings in Atlanta – during a candlelight vigil at Claremont United Church of Christ – that was attended by a diverse crowd.
"We need to call this what it is," said Rev. Dr. Jennifer Strickland, of Claremont United Church of Christ. "A terrorist who has committed a hate-crime against Asian women."
Participants brought candles to stand in solidarity with Asian-Americans.
Reverend Strickland says her Korean American mother asked her whether she should start wearing a hat and sunglasses to disguise herself when she leaves her home.
“The fact that my mother would feel the need to disguise herself from what she is who she is – a beautiful power resilient Asian woman, was devastating,” added Strickland.