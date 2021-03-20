COMPTON (CBSLA) — A woman was fatally shot in Compton early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 5:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Kay Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The victim, a female Asian adult, was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She had one gunshot wound to her lower torso, officials said.
No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
