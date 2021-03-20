WEST HILLS (CBSLA) – A woman who died when a suspected street racer crashed into her vehicle in West Hills was publicly identified Saturday.
Colleen Wong, 57, was a West Hills resident, according to the coroner's office.
“I’m still in shock since I heard,” said Timothy Wong, the victim’s son. The 23-year-old and his 25-year-old brother lost their only living parent: their father died a few years ago from cancer.
The crash was reported about 4:05 p.m. Friday in the 24000 block of Vanowen Street, between Valley Circle Boulevard and Platt Avenue, police said.
"Two to three cars were street racing" and one driver lost control, crashing into the woman's vehicle, police said.
Wong was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
“I just hope this will deter others from doing this, by seeing what it did to our family,” siad Sharyn Iskandar, Wong’s sister-in-law.
A man was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. It is unknown if he was an occupant of either vehicle involved in the crash.
A bystander suffered minor injuries while helping pull a patient from one of the wrecked vehicles.
