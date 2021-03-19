LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a man accused of attacking and trying to strangle a woman in Sherman Oaks.
He is the suspect in at least three separate attacks, one on Feb. 9 and others on Feb. 12 and March 9.
LAPD’s Van Nuys Division needs help in identifying a suspect involved in various assaults.
The 1st incident occurred on Feb 9th @ 5 PM in the 13400 block of Moorpark St. The 2nd incident occurred on Feb 12th @ 8AM in the 13000 block of Ventura Blvd. pic.twitter.com/QGw2jEDLRZ
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 20, 2021
In the March incident, around 8:20 p.m., a woman was walking her dog on the sidewalk when the man approached her from behind, grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the ground.
The suspect then punched the woman and attempted to strangle her.
The attack stopped once a passerby intervened, but then the suspect fled the scene.
He is described as a Black man between 25 and 35 years old, 5’6″, 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie with blue jeans and red shoes.