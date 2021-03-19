LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday.
Riverside County added 150 cases and 20 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 292,967 cases and 4,117 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,218 had recovered.
There were 175 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that 781,226 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 163 newly confirmed cases and 29 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 289,405 cases and 3,648 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,313 had recovered.
There were 172 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions since Thursday.
Health officials reported 546,109 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.
Ventura County health officials reported 62 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,090 cases and 943 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,755 had recovered.
There were 38 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 15 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
Ventura County reported Friday that it had administered 306,749 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 212,585 first doses and 94,164 second doses. More information about who's eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county's website.
As of Thursday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,631,067 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,618,680 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,217,460 tests.