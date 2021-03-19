LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from a reentry program facility in Los Angeles last month.
Richard Ledesma, 36, left the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles at about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 12 without authorization, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. An emergency search was launched within minutes, the agency said.
Ledesma had been sentenced to two years and eight months in Los Angeles County jail for grand theft, a second strike, prison officials said. He arrived at the reentry program – which gives offenders with just a year left to serve a chance to transition from jail to returning to the community — in November, and was scheduled to be released in November 2021.
Ledesma is described a male Hispanic, 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds. A booking image shows he has several facial tattoos, including a word over his left eyebrow, a vulgar phrase on both his eyelids, tattoos on both cheeks, and all over his neck.
Anyone with information about Ledesma or sees him should call 911.