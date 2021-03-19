LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A campaign called “Healing for the Healers” was launched Friday as a way to help bring joy and gratitude to healthcare workers in Los Angeles County.
The campaign offers free digital gratitude self-care packages that are available to every health care worker in Los Angeles County.
Each package includes access to three virtual “Gratitude Circles” which allow hospital staff to receive appreciation and experience self-care and social connection.
They also include free three-month access to Gratitude Blooming's digital card deck with 39 reflective practices, a printable visual cue card as a reminder to take a pause for self-care throughout the day; and three-month free access to the gthx app.
The campaign kicked off with socially distanced activations at Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Monterey Park Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Health.
“Emergency Supply Donor Group is proud to partner with gthx and Gratitude Blooming to provide these resources to every health care worker in Los Angeles County,” said Emily Kane Miller, co-founder of Emergency Supply Donor Group. “Over the past year, healthcare workers have emerged as heroes, but even heroes need support. We hope that the healing power of music and gratitude offer just that.”
The free digital gratitude self-care packages can be accessed atgratitudeblooming.com.
