SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County family wants answers after their teenage son drowned during a swim class at Valley High School in Santa Ana.

Jimenez Morales, 17, was not breathing when he was pulled from Valley High School’s pool on March 1. He was taken to the hospital and resuscitated, but eventually taken off life support when doctors declared him brain dead.

“So she just wants answers, as any mother. She wants to know what happened and she doesn’t understand why the school isn’t coming forward,” a family cousin, Graciela Castrejon, said as Jimenez’s mother stood next to her. “If it was an accident, she understands things happen, but she doesn’t like how no one’s telling her anything, no one’s giving her answers, no one’s giving her the what happened.”

Jimenez was in his second year of swim classes. The family says the school has not given them any information about who was supervising the pool that day, and only learned this week that there may be video of the incident.

The Santa Ana Unified School District said they were saddened by Jimenez’s loss in a statement they released Friday.

“A full investigation into the incident is ongoing. All aspects of the situation are under review to gain information regarding the circumstances that may have led to the student’s death,” the district’s statement said.