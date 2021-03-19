RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Astronauts, including Pomona’s own Victor Glover, took time this week to talk to students from across San Bernardino County.

The Zoom meeting arranged by Rep. Norma Torres gave several students from across the San Bernardino County a chance to talk to and ask questions of Glover and Dr. Shannon Walker, who were live at the International Space Station.

Thank you Congresswoman Torres for providing an opportunity for our students to engage with astronauts Victor Glover (OHS Grad) and Shannon Walker. pic.twitter.com/idgSoPytOR — Supt. Mat Holton (@CJUHSD) March 18, 2021

Glover, who graduated from Ontario High School in 1994, is the first Black astronaut to work on the station for a long-term mission. He told the students he has been impressed time and time again throughout the journey.

“Since this is my first space mission, it’s been full of ‘oh, wow’ moments,” Glover told Alta Loma High School senior Kole Alfonso.

The Zoom meeting was even a chance for Glover’s aunt, Bon View Elementary School Librarian Mia Buis, to ask her nephew how zero gravity affects muscles and fitness on the station.

With a big grin, Glover greeted Buis and called her his “NASA Auntie.”

“Working out is one of my favorite things up here,” he said. “It’s very interesting because you don’t have to counter your body weight, and so you can really focus on form.”

Glover told the students that his time in space has impressed upon him both how beautiful the Earth is, and how fragile.

“If anything, it makes me even more want to protect our Earth,” Walker told Valley View High School student Noelle De Jesus. “When you’re up here, you can see things happening on one continent that affect another continent.”