WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A historic San Fernando Valley church and nursery school has been burglarized three times in the last year.

The two most recent break-ins were back-to-back less than 48 hours apart.

Woodland Hills Community Church opened its doors more than 60 years ago. It made history in 1961, when Martin Luther King, Jr. led a sermon.

Last week, the church nursery school was burglarized not once, but twice.

Thieves stole computers and printers, as well as toys and the keys to all the classrooms and closets.

The church estimates the loss at $6,000.

It’s a lot of money to this small preschool, especially with decreased enrollment.

“We have been trying to make it through COVID and we have had to reduce class size, and we are trying to keep our teachers employed, so every penny counts,” said Lisa Marlow, the nursery school director.

School staff and parents are hoping someone will recognize the thieves from the security camera footage.

They stole the cameras too.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The school is hoping to install an alarm system, but funds are limited.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the school.