HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed while having a cigarette on a Huntington Park street late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Templeton Street and Saturn Avenue at about 11:12 p.m.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a man in his 30s was having a cigarette when he was shot.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was not immediately identified.
The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed. There was no immediate suspect information or a motive.
Sheriff’s investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video and possible witnesses.