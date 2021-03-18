ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and the Los Alamitos Race Course will reopen to the public on April 2, track officials announced Thursday.
Santa Anita’s opening will come one day before the 84th running of the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby, one of the highlights of the track’s annual calendar.READ MORE: Activists Call For Asian Stereotypes To Stop In Film, TV
In accordance with local health orders, attendance will be limited and fans must purchase tickets in advance, which will include an assigned seat.
“We are extremely excited to welcome back our racing fans to Santa Anita, just in time for the Santa Anita Derby,” said Nate Newby, Santa Anita’s senior vice president and general manager. “It hasn’t been the same without the people who are so important to this sport. While the current restrictions are going to limit the size of the crowds, we are working hard to provide a memorable experience for our guests and to thank them for their support.”
The track has been closed to the public since March 27, 2020, but like other California racetracks, it has continued to hold races without fans.READ MORE: Health Officials Say COVID-19 Cases Decreasing In People Experiencing Homelessness In LA County
Meanwhile, Los Alamitos in Cypress will reopen on April 2. Fans will be able to access the Vessels Club and mezzanine patio and terrace plus outdoor grandstand apron areas.
Indoor wagering and seating facilities will remain closed until further notice.
Reservations can be made at Los Alamitos by calling 714-820-2681.
More information on Santa Anita can be found at santaanita.com.MORE NEWS: Woman Alleges Actor Armie Hammer Raped Her, LAPD Investigating
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)