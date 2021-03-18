PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Tournament of Roses Thursday announced the 20 marching bands that will be performing in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tournament of Roses announced on March 3 they are “actively planning for the return” of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 2022.

The parade will feature the theme that was planned for this year’s procession, “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” But the theme will be expanded beyond its original focus on education to celebrate the perseverance of health care professionals, first responders and essential workers during the pandemic.

All of the bands chosen for the parade were previously selected to take part in this year’s event on Colorado Boulevard but were denied the opportunity when the procession was canceled.

Since its start in 1891, the annual parade has only been canceled three times – the wartime years of 1942, 1943, and 1945.

The participating bands will be:

Arcadia Apache Marching Band and Color Guard, Arcadia;

Banda de Musica La Primavera, Santiago, Veraguas, Panama;

Bands of America Honor Band, United States;

The Pride of Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma;

Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band, Downingtown, Pennsylvania;

Georgia State University Panther Band, Atlanta;

Gibson County Tennessee Mass Band, Dyer, Tennessee;

Hebron Marching Band, Carrollton, Texas;

Homewood Patriot Band, Homewood, Alabama;

Los Angeles Unified School District All District High School Honor Band, Los Angeles;

Mira Mesa High School `Sapphire Sound’ Marching Band and Color Guard, San Diego;

O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers, O’Fallon, Illinois;

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band and Herald Trumpets, Pasadena;

Royal Swedish Cadet Band, Karlskrona, Sweden;

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band, Los Angeles;

St. Ursula Eichi Sendai Honor Band, Sendai, Miyagi, Japan;

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands, Nashville;

Triuggio Marching Band, Triuggio, Monza and Brianza, Italy;

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band, San Diego and Camp Pendleton; and

Waukee Warrior Regiment, Waukee, Iowa.

Also performing during the parade will be the marching bands from the two universities participating in the Rose Bowl Game.

Every year, the parade and the accompanying Rose Bowl football game bring millions of people to Pasadena from around the country and the world on New Year’s Day, many of whom camp alongside the parade route for days beforehand.

