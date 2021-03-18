CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Crime Spree, Encino, Los Angeles Police Department

ENCINO (CBSLA) — A 100-year-old man was dead Thursday after a man went on a slashing spree with an axe and a knife in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police say a man armed with a machete and a knife killed one person and wounded another Thursday in Encino. (CBSLA)

According to police, West Valley patrol officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4400 block of Coronet Drive where the victim and witnesses directed officers to a white male suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

READ MORE: Tournament Of Roses Announces Rose Parade Marching Band Lineup

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, had a dog with him. Animal control was called to the scene and took the animal into protective custody.

Officers said an axe and a knife were recovered at the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require treatment.

READ MORE: Long Beach Officer Charged In Child Pornography Case

About an hour later, West Valley patrol officers responded to a home in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place where a 100-year-old man was found dead with numerous contusions and lacerations.

“There was an officer that basically told me to stay indoors and there’s a guy with a machete who is walking around here,” David Ginsburg, a neighbor, said. “They just wanted us to be safe.”

Police said they would be interviewing the suspect to see if he was also responsible for the elderly man’s death.

MORE NEWS: Goldstein Investigates: Taxi Drivers Question Uber's Deal With City Providing Rides To COVID-19 Vaccine Sites

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.