ENCINO (CBSLA) — A 100-year-old man was dead Thursday after a man went on a slashing spree with an axe and a knife in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
According to police, West Valley patrol officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4400 block of Coronet Drive where the victim and witnesses directed officers to a white male suspect who was taken into custody without incident.
Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, had a dog with him. Animal control was called to the scene and took the animal into protective custody.
Officers said an axe and a knife were recovered at the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require treatment.
About an hour later, West Valley patrol officers responded to a home in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place where a 100-year-old man was found dead with numerous contusions and lacerations.
“There was an officer that basically told me to stay indoors and there’s a guy with a machete who is walking around here,” David Ginsburg, a neighbor, said. “They just wanted us to be safe.”
Police said they would be interviewing the suspect to see if he was also responsible for the elderly man's death.
Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.