WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a West Hollywood sexual assault, but believe he may be responsible for other similar crimes.
Bryant Guerrero, 34, of Los Angeles, was identified by Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives as the suspect in a Jan. 21 sexual assault. A 28-year-old woman reported that a man had broken into her home and sexually assaulted her.
It turned out that Guerrero had been arrested by the LAPD’s Hollywood Division on Jan. 23 and was being held in an unrelated sexual assault, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information about Guerrero or believes they may have been a victim can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.