LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shooting involving a police officer is under investigation Wednesday in the El Sereno area.
The shooting was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pueblo Avenue, according to the LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im. He did not confirm if anyone was wounded.
According to reports, a man was reportedly hit in the neck and abdomen.
Paramedics were sent to the scene on the report of a shooting, but did not take anyone to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.