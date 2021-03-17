CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:El Sereno, KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Officer Involved Shooting, Police Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shooting involving a police officer is under investigation Wednesday in the El Sereno area.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pueblo Avenue, according to the LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im. He did not confirm if anyone was wounded.

According to reports, a man was reportedly hit in the neck and abdomen.

Paramedics were sent to the scene on the report of a shooting, but did not take anyone to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.