LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Riverside County added 203 cases and 41 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 292,606 cases and 4,052 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,693 had recovered.READ MORE: LA County Reports 897 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths Including Person Under 18
There were 190 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight upticks from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that 738,795 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 495,902 first doses and 231,777 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 125 newly confirmed cases and 50 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 289,057 cases and 3,581 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,096 had recovered.
There were 186 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in overall admissions from Tuesday.READ MORE: Dog Adopted After Waiting Nearly Two Years For A Forever Home
Health officials reported 511,762 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.
Ventura County health officials reported 97 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,968 cases and 937 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,592 had recovered.
There were 53 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 18 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in ICU admissions from Tuesday.
Ventura County reported that it had administered 281,751 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 195,297 first doses and 86,454 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.MORE NEWS: Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing In Long Beach Park
As of Wednesday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,611,423 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,601,764 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,207,406 tests.