LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Matthew McConaughey is lending a hand to his home state of Texas while sharing his thoughts on the idea of running for governor.

McConaughey, along with his wife Camila Alves, will host “We’re Texas” on March 21, which benefits the Just Keep Livin Texas Fund.

“We’re Texas” is a virtual fundraising concert and event hosted by me for the people and places affected by Winter Storm Uni,” the actor said on Instagram.

“We’ve got some of the biggest talents in music with soulful performances and real-life stories from Texans that all speak to the heart of the Lone Star State. We’re Texas…More details coming soon.”

Stars including Don Henley, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr., Post Malone, George Strait, and more will come together to help raise funds.

“As soon as Camila and I said ‘okay, something needs to be done, what do we need to do,’ we came up with the idea of the benefit,” McConaughey said on “CBS This Morning” Wednesday. “And then I get on the phone, and in 30 seconds — every performer, every Texas business, every sports star is like ‘Yes, what do you need me to do, tell me when and where I’m in.'”

The winter storm rattled Texas, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power, heat or clean water for weeks.

McConaughey told “CBS This Morning” he was open to considering a run for state governor.

“I’m giving it consideration. I would be a fool not to. It’s a very honorable thing to consider, you know, what that position would mean. What would it be for me, what would it mean for the people of Texas,” he said. “As I’ve said before and I’ll say again now, I have to decide for me what is my category where I can be most useful in life from here?”

The concert, which starts at 7 p.m. CST, can be watched on McConaughey’s youtube channel YouTube.com/MatthewMcConaughey.

“100% of all the donations will benefit so many organizations on the ground now and in the months to come,” McConaughey said.

To donate or learn more go to jklivinFoundation.org.