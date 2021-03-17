NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man in his 40s died Wednesday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Stagg Street.
The man, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene. Police did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
Investigators remained at the scene late into the night for the investigation, with southbound traffic on Lankershim stopped between Staff and Strathern streets.
