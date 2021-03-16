LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the Valley Glen area of the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue.
The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed and victim was not immediately identified.
Coldwater Canyon Avenue was closed in both directions at Raymer Street.
The railway line was also shut down in both directions.
Los Angeles police are investigating.