CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Metrolink, Valley Glen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the Valley Glen area of the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning.

March 16, 2021. (CBSLA)

The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

READ MORE: Snow Shuts Down 5 Freeway Through Grapevine As Brief Winter Weather Hits Southland

The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed and victim was not immediately identified.

READ MORE: Disabled Teen Ricardo Littles Missing A Week After Leaving Home In Gardena

Coldwater Canyon Avenue was closed in both directions at Raymer Street.

The railway line was also shut down in both directions.

MORE NEWS: 1,000-Gallon Sewage Spill Closes Stretch Of Newport Beach

Los Angeles police are investigating.