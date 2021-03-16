FONTANA (CBSLA) — A man faces multiple charges of rape in Fontana, police said Tuesday.
Manuel Blanquet, 37, was arrested on Feb. 23 after a woman reported being raped in an alley in the 16200 block of Randall. The woman told police she had been chasing after her lost dog when she was attacked from behind, and felt a sharp tip on her back.
That sharp tip was later determined to have been a small screwdriver, Fontana police said.
A few hours later, police say Blanquet broke into his ex-wife’s home a few blocks away in the 9200 block of Cypress and washed blood off his clothes. The clothes matched what he was wearing at the time of the rape, according to police.
Blanquet has been arrested on suspicion of rape and on an outstanding felony warrant for the forcible rape of a juvenile family member in 2017. Police say when Blanquet was taken into custody, officers found "his binder which talked contained numerous written pages talking about his fantasies about rape."
Blanquet is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 25.