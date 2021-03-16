CARPINTERIA (CBSLA) — A man walked away with just minor injuries after his car went off Highway 101 early Tuesday and landed alongside the train tracks below in Carpinteria.
Firefighters and police officers were called out to Highway 101 near Bates Road at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, where they found what appeared to be the wreckage of a red Mini alongside the train tracks.
Authorities say the car was going south on Highway 101 when it left the highway, rolled down an embankment and landed on its side along the train tracks. The car’s air bags deployed, and the driver, a man in his 20s, was able to get himself out of the car and walk back up to the highway, according to Fire Marshal Rob Rappaport of the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District.
The man was taken to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, and train traffic was briefly paused to assess the damage to the tracks.