LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelenos who need some financial help can contribute to fighting crime in Los Angeles by turning in a gun in exchange for a $100 gift card.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday that a gun buyback event would take place Saturday at the Van Nuys Masonic Building Association, 14750 Sherman Way, and at Volunteers of America Los Angeles, 5200 S. Central Ave., in South Los Angeles.
Garcetti said that even though crime has fallen overall in 2020, there's been disturbing spike in gun crimes.
“It’s a symptom of the spillover of the psychic toll of this pandemic,” Garcetti said. “There’s more guns and more ammunition that’s been purchased in 2020 than in a long time, but you can create a safer city by joining me at our annual anonymous gun buyback.”
Firearms that are turned in will be assigned a value by the LAPD, depending on its condition. Handguns can be exchanged for gift cards of up to $100, and an assault weapon can be turned in for a gift card of up to $200. No questions will be asked and the exchange is completely anonymous.
For more information, visit lagryd.org.