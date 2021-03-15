CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A teen was arrested this month on suspicion of being involved in several armed robberies or attempted robberies in the Culver City area, police said Monday.
The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because he is underaged, is accused in at least 10 incidents.
He was arrested on March 5 in connection to a Feb. 14 robbery and an attempted robbery on March 1.
In the Feb. 14 incident, he’s accused of robbing two victims at gunpoint outside a restaurant on 6251 Bristol Parkway.
In the March 1 incident, the suspect allegedly went up to a 73-year-old woman, who he is accused of striking multiple times.
