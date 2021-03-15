LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NCAA released its tournament brackets this weekend, so it’s official – March Madness is here.

Both USC and UCLA are both going to the Big Dance.

The Bruins had to sweat it out after losing their last four games and got in as one of the very last at-large bids. UCLA will take on Michigan State in a first four-game on Thursday.

“It was definitely stressful, it was definitely nerve wracking waiting that long to eventually, finally hear our name called,” guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. said. “So once we heard our name called we were all very excited to be playing, knowing that we were going to be able to go the tournament and something we were all working for.”

USC, in the meantime, will be back in the tournament for the first time since 2017. The Trojans are a six-seed in the West region, its highest seed since 2008, and will face the winner of the Drake-Wichita State play-in game on Saturday.

“The whole goal was to win games, get as far as possible in everything that we do,” USC forward Evan Mobley said. “We had a great season so far, and we’re just gonna try to continue it throughout the tournament.”

The tournament starts Thursday.