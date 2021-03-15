LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Millions more people in Los Angeles County and across California will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday when eligibility is opened up to those with underlying health conditions and disabilities.

That group accounts for an estimated 4.4 million people statewide.

However, with no requirement that patients provide documentation of their medical condition, the move is raising fears of possible line-jumpers getting vaccinated before they are eligible.

People with underlying conditions are urged, but not required, to bring documentation to vaccination sites, such as a letter from a health-care provider or health agency. But if no such documentation is available, the person can merely sign a statement attesting to the fact that they have a qualifying condition.

“We certainly hope people won’t try to take advantage of the situation and will be honest in terms of presenting with legitimate chronic health conditions that are serious or disabilities that are significant,” Dr. Paul Simon, the county’s chief science officer, said Friday.

The following groups of people between the ages of 16 and 64 are now eligible for the vaccine.

Cancer, with a current weakened immune system

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity with a BMI of more than 40

Type 2 diabetes with A1c level greater than 7.5%

Or Having a disability that: makes serious illness from COVID-19 likely; would, if positive for COVID-19, limit the person’s ability to received care vital to their well-being and survival; or would make the treatment for COVID-19 particularly challenging.

Also eligible Monday are custodians, janitorial staff, public transit workers, airport ground crews, social workers and foster parents.

This is in addition to those over 65, healthcare workers, food and agriculture workers, teachers and emergency responders.

Through March 10, at least 2.74 million doses have been administered in L.A. County, and 899,527 people have received two doses.

The widened eligibility comes on the same day that L.A. County officially exited the purple tier of the state’s coronavirus recovery blueprint for the first time in more than six months. Indoor dining can resume beginning Monday and movie theaters and gyms can reopen.