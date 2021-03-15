LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Keyshawn Johnson, retired NFL and University of Southern California football star, Monday announced the death of his daughter Maia.
In a thread posted to Twitter, Johnson wrote, “It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life.”READ MORE: Theaters Reopening In Los Angeles County With Limited Capacity
She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
— Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021
The circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately disclosed. Johnson has three other children, Keyshawn Jr, London, and Vance.
“We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you all, God Bless.”
A Los Angeles native, Johnson played for the Trojans in 1994 and 1995 and was twice recognized as a consensus first-team All-America selection. He then went on to play in the NFL for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers.MORE NEWS: Vatican Says Catholic Church Won't 'Bless Sin' Of Same-Sex Unions; Activists Slam 'Tragic' Decision
He retired from the NFL in 2007 and joined ESPN as a football analyst.