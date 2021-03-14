LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A cold storm system will bring periods of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to Southern California Monday.
Forecasters say the rain will start to develop across the Central Coast by Sunday evening, and will then move into Ventura County by dawn. The front will continue to move south into Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire through the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts look to be between 0.10-0.25″, except local amounts up to 0.50″ along the coastal slopes of the mountains. Mountains will see 2-4 inches of snow above 6,000 ft. There doesn't look to be a thunderstorm threat with this storm.
In addition, strong winds are anticipated. A High Wind Warning is in place for the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains and deserts starting Monday morning through early Tuesday. The strongest, most damaging winds, will be Monday afternoon and evening.
Conditions are expected to dry out by Tuesday with warmer temperatures by Thursday and Friday.