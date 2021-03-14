HARBOR CITY (CBSLA) – A man and woman were shot, the woman fatally, Sunday inside their car in Harbor City.
The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Plaza Del Amo and Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles police reported.
The man was expected to survive a gunshot wound to the face, police said.
The woman’s name was being withheld.
A motive for the shooting was unknown and a description of the shooter was not immediately available.
