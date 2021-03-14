NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday in North Hollywood, authorities said.
The crash unfolded as the driver of a gray 2005 Saturn ION lost control of his vehicle, crossing into northbound traffic, and striking a pedestrian and parked cars.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the vehicle also died, but at a hospital. Two others inside the car were transported to the hospital but declined treatment.
The identities of the deceased have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police urged the public to travel at a safe speed.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Detective II Buenaventura at (818) 644-8035 or Officer Reyes at (818) 644-8114.