NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One person died Saturday night and five others were injured when multiple cars crashed into each other.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at 11000 W. Oxnard Street in North Hollywood. It was reported that a multiple-vehicle collision led one of the vehicles to careen into the building.READ MORE: LA County COVID Numbers Continue To Decline Saturday Ahead Of Monday's Move To 'Red Tier'
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, three were freed from the vehicle and taken to trauma centers, and two others declined treatment after being evaluated at the scene.READ MORE: Body Of Missing Glendale Woman, Narineh Avakian, Found
The conditions of the other patients are not yet known. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)MORE NEWS: Man And Child Shot In Central-Alameda Area
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)