MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department seized over a thousand marijuana plants from an illegal grow house in Moreno Valley on Friday.
In total, 1088 plants in various stages of growth were collected for a total of approximately 500 pounds.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Here's What Could Delay Or Lower Your Payment
Upon further examination, deputies found the interior of the home had been altered and converted to cultivate the plants, with no usable living space left. They also located several exposed electrical wires and an additional electrical panel within the home. A Southern California Edison technician was called out and turned off service to the home.READ MORE: Ten People Arrested At Compton DUI Checkpoint
Deputies were alerted to the house by a concerned neighbor, which led to the investigation and subsequent execution of a search warrant for the residence.
In his report, Sergeant Robert Martinez noted that “the residence is part of a densely populated neighborhood with occupied homes surrounding it, creating an extremely dangerous environment for the citizens.”MORE NEWS: Remote Learning Blamed For Increase In Eyesight Problems Among Children
No suspects were located in the home during the execution of the search warrant and the investigation is ongoing.