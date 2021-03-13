CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after he was shot in the downtown area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Alameda Street, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

The shooter fled the scene, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

