LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after he was shot in the downtown area of Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Alameda Street, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.READ MORE: Man And Child Shot In Central-Alameda Area
The shooter fled the scene, she said.READ MORE: LA County COVID Numbers Continue To Decline Saturday Ahead Of Monday's Move To 'Red Tier'
No further information was immediately available.MORE NEWS: "An Asset To Downey Residents": Ground Broken For New Sports Complex
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)