LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – 21-year-old Noah Cyrus is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys. Her single “July” continues to soar, now double platinum in the US and reaching almost 1 billion streams.
Noah's new EP, The End Of Everything is out now. She recently released a new video for the EP title track, "The End Of Everything."
She recently released "Dear August," the first single off her forthcoming collaborative project with Australian songwriter/producer/musician, PJ Harding. Noah previously worked with Harding on her 'The End Of Everything EP,' co-writing 3 songs, including the hit single "July." "Dear August" offers the first taste of music from the duo's upcoming EP, 'People Don't Change, due later this year.
Noah has been very open about her battles with depression and anxiety, even getting candid about her mental health struggles in her interview for the Ad Council's Seize The Awkward campaign.
Noah is currently quarantining at home in Los Angeles.