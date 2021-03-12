LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pink’s Hot Dogs unveiled the “Mr. Los Angeles” hot dog Friday afternoon, named for Tom LaBonge, the beloved former Los Angeles city councilman who died on Jan. 7.
Pink's debuted the hot dog at noon at the 82-year-old Hollywood landmark located at 709 N. La Brea Ave.
“If there were an L.A. Hall of Fame, Tom would surely be inducted,” Pink’s Hot Dogs wrote in a Twitter post.
Pink’s is celebrating the life of Tom LaBonge 2day at noon by debuting the Tom LaBonge “Mr. Los Angeles” Hot Dog. We r donating 100% of the proceeds of sale 4 3 days 2 the Tom LaBonge Griffith Park Memorial Fund. If there were a LA Hall of Fame, Tom would surely be inducted. pic.twitter.com/5z8Z1cJgjf
Pink's said 100% of the proceeds from sales of the hot dog for the next three days will be donated to the Tom LaBonge Griffith Park Memorial Fund.
LaBonge represented L.A.’s Fourth District from 2001 to 2015. The district includes Koreatown, the Fairfax District, Hollywood and Los Feliz.
During his tenure on the council, he helped expand Griffith Park, oversaw the restoration and expansion of the Griffith Observatory, and helped create the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Hollywood.
He was known for his outsized personality, reflected in his deep knowledge of high school football teams, penchant for big hugs and love of classic Los Angeles institutions, including Pink’s Hot Dogs, along with his hands-on approach to serving constituents.
He was frequently spotted hiking through Griffith Park.
On June 30, 2015, his final day on the City Council, his colleagues designated the intersection of Tracy and St. George streets in front of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz as Tom LaBonge Square for his contributions to his alma mater.
People who want to make a donation directly to the fund can do so at laparksfoundation.org.