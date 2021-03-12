LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of the San Fernando Valley’s most beloved delis is giving back to those who are working hard to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
Employees and volunteers at Mort’s Deli in Tarzana assembled and delivered 100 lunches to LAPD officers at the West Valley Station. Owner Lana Pavlick says so many have given to them, so there was no way she couldn’t give back.
“If we can give back to the community, whether it be the police department, the fire department, the hospitals, whoever’s in need, we’re more than happy to feed them,” Pavllick said.
Mort’s Deli has been accepting donations to put toward meals for frontline workers. Just a few weeks ago, the deli also delivered meals to healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente in Woodland Hills.