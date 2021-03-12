BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm officials said Friday that the park would not reopen until May, despite being able to reopen at 15% capacity April 1.

“As we look forward to reopening our gates, we still have some work to do,” Jon Storbeck, vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “From hiring and training new associates to working with Government officials on finalizing guidelines, we will work hard to ensure that we can reopen our park safely for all to enjoy.”

Knott’s spokeswoman Diana Bahena said theme park officials were “encouraged and excited” by the state’s recently released guideline allowing theme parts to reopen under the less restrictive red tier.

Under the red tier of the state’s blueprint, the theme part could reopen with up to 15% capacity, with an increase to 25% once the county makes it to the orange tier. Officials have said the orange tier could be reached as soon as April if current trends continue.

“I hope people can enjoy Knott’s Berry Farm again soon,” Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee said. “It’s been an enjoyable thing to me in the past, and it’s nice to have some of the jobs coming back, too. That’s important, the jobs that they represent and the economic boost it will give to that area.”

Leading up to the planned May 2 reopening, the park is offering its Boysenberry Festival — an outdoor retail and food event — on select dates.

Officials said already purchased season passes will be valid for the remainder of 2021, plus a day-for-day extension in 2022 for the number of days the park was closed in 2021.

“We can’t wait to celebrate 100 years of original family fun with you during our Knott’s Anniversary Celebration this summer,” Storbeck said. “We especially look forward to creating new treasured memories as we once again open our gates and welcome our family back to the farm.”

