PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — One of the first major art events in the country since the pandemic began opened Friday in Palm Springs.

Desert X 2021 spans nearly 40 miles with artists exploring the desert “as both a place and an idea, acknowledging the realities of people who reside here and the political, social and cultural contexts that shape their stories,” according to the exhibit’s website.

“My hope is that as people navigate the exhibition they’re also able to bring their own stories to the show and able to find themselves in some way in some of the artworks and some of the stories that these artists are trying to convey through their work,” co-curator César García-Alvarez said.

The exhibit is free to the public and runs until May 16. More information about the exhibit and the artists can be found on the Desert X website.