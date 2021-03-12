LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – For the first time in 2021, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will fully reopen next week.
The Aquarium will allow 25% capacity for members starting March 15 and for the general public on March 16.READ MORE: CDPH: Riverside, Ventura Expected To Move To Red Tier Next Week
Advance reservations will be required, along with the now-standard safety protocols, including face masks for everyone ages two and up and temperature checks for everyone.READ MORE: Covina Transit Center To Serve As COVID-19 Vaccination Site Starting Monday
Last December, after the state issued another regional stay-at-home order, the Aquarium put out a request for donations to help stay afloat.
“We have survived, and our animals have thrived the last year only because of the support of our donors, help from the City of Long Beach, and dedication of our staff,” said Dr. Peter Kareiva, Aquarium of the Pacific president and CEO. “With our reopening, we can continue to give back to our communities through our educational programs and provide an experience for visitors that embodies spring and recovery.”MORE NEWS: As LA County Vaccinations Open Up, Medical Documentation Is Encouraged - But Not Required
Visit the Aquarium’s website for more details.