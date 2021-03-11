BLOOMINGTON (CBSLA) — A huge tree fell Thursday onto an auto-repair shop in Bloomington.
The tree, which was at least 40 feet tall, was reported to have fallen just after 1 a.m. at J&J Tires, 1611 S. Lilac Ave. in Rialto – and it caused a lot of damage as it went down.
Part of a nearby sidewalk was torn up by the trees roots, and the tree’s branches landed on a building and a large truck trailer. It’s not clear why the tree fell, but it did follow a day of rainfall in the area.
No injuries were reported.