LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A parolee and five other men have been arrested in what police say was an attempted burglary at a Glendale home.

Officers were called out to the home on the 1100 block of Avonoak Terrace on March 6 just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of someone wearing a ski mask that was seen jumping the fence and entering the rear of the property, according to Glendale police.

A police airship arrived on scene and spotted four men with backpacks in the backyard of the property fleeing towards the front, officials said.

The men then entered two cars and took off. Police located the vehicles and took into custody three men from each car:

31-year old Michael Smyer of Woodland Hills;

26-year-old Terry McGee of Los Angeles (who police say initially provided a false name);

22-year-old Kalin Butler of Los Angeles occupied;

26-year-old Drequanne Armstrong of Palmdale;

20-year-old Daizon Blue of Palmdale; and

26-year-old Dionza Blue of Van Nuys.

Police say it was later discovered that Smyer was on parole and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and McGee also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During their investigation, officers located multiple ski masks, gloves, crow bars, a hammer and a screwdriver, police said.

All six individuals were arrested and booked for attempted burglary to a residence and conspiracy to commit a crime.