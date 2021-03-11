LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved an agreement Thursday with the teachers union to return to in-person instruction in April.
United Teachers Los Angeles will still have to ratify the deal, a move that could come next week.
According to the agreement, preschools, elementary schools and services for students with learning differences and disabilities to reopen by mid-April and secondary schools will reopen for in-person instruction by the end of April.
The agreement also provides for a hybrid model, combining online and in-person instruction, with students remaining in small, stable cohorts while on campus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, all students and staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus with weekly COVID testing once they return, masks and social distancing will be required at all times, social-emotional support will be provided to students, teachers will be provided with additional professional development and meals will be provided for students at schools.
If approved, the contract will be in effect through June 30.