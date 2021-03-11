IRVINE (CBSLA) – A 33-year-old Irvine man was taken into custody last week on allegations that he scammed at least 10 people out of over $1 million, several of whom he was in romantic relationships with.

Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell was arrested at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on March 6 while getting off an international flight, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals will extradite him back to Los Angeles to face federal charges.

According to prosecutors, over the course of six years, Campbell convinced his victims to give him loans by lying about his wealth, business ownership, investing success and military service.

Campbell claimed the money would be used for his business and to pay medical bills. However, instead he used it to buy “luxury items,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports. He also opened credit cards under his victims’ names without their knowledge.

Campbell lived in several cities across L.A. and Orange counties.

He is charged with five counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count each of money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

The wire and bank fraud charges each carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The case is being investigated by the FBI.