DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — A 30-year-old Pomona woman was taken into custody Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff following a wild and dangerous pursuit that came to a stop in Diamond Bar.

A 9-year-old child, who was in the car during the entire ordeal, came out of the vehicle first after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deployed a tear gas canister into the car.

“We had no knowledge that a child was in the car,” said Special Enforcement Bureau Deputy Darell Edwards. The father of three told reporters he wanted to `physically take care of her, let her know it was OK.

The 9-year-old girl was crying and “she asked for water,” Edwards said.

Margaret Hassan of Pomona was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and felony evading, and was being held on $130,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Hassan’s 9-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital for a precautionary medical examination and was released to the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. Her name was not released.

Sheriff’s deputies thought they had enough confirmation that only the suspect was in the car. The windows were tinted and towards the end the suspect was blocking the windows with sunshades and even a laundry basket. An ambulance is coming to tend to the child. — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 10, 2021

The girl hopped into the arms of a deputy as the rest of the team, with guns drawn, descended on her mother’s car who gave up soon after, bringing the hours-long standoff to an end.

The ordeal began with a hit-and-run crash about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday near the Walnut-Diamond Bar Sheriff’s Station at 21695 Valley Blvd. in Walnut, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The pursuit stemmed from the female suspect (Hassan) becoming involved in a road rage incident with another motorist on the road, which transpired into the suspect using her vehicle as a weapon against the other motorist,” Schrader alleged.

During the pursuit, the woman injured several people and slammed into more than five vehicles before coming to a stop in Diamond Bar after her car became disabled.

“Nobody knew the child was in the car,” LASD Lt. Todd Knight said.

Knight said deputies were not aware that the child was in the backseat of the vehicle when they attempted several PIT maneuvers during the pursuit or when they fired bean bag rounds through the windows.

He said the deputies did not know until the child walked out of the car following the deployment of the teargas.

Brian Avilos, whose vehicle was struck during the pursuit, said that when he realized a child was involved, it made him both mad and sad.

“Mad because she’s an adult and should know her responsibility,” he said.

