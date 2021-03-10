LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and another three people were hurt in a head-on crash in Lake View Terrace early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the area of Wheatland Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, near the 210 Freeway just east of the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center.
Two people died at the scene and another three people were rushed to local hospitals with critical injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
It’s unclear what caused or lead up to the crash. The victims were not immediately identified.
Los Angeles police were on scene Wednesday morning investigating.