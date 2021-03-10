COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — The iconic Randy’s Donuts has opened its newest location in Orange County.
The new store on Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa is Randy's first location in Orange County.
There was a long line out of the front door and cars waited to enter the drive-through Tuesday to get their favorite donuts.
“We have great donut places, this is just one more to add to our list of great donut places,” said Costa Mesa resident Matthew David Frier. “This is one of the best.”
"It's fantastic," said Randy's Donuts president Mark Kelegian. "We've had non-stop lines inside and in the drive-through lane. We knew this was a great location and it's really proven itself today."
The store is accompanied by Randy’s famous donut sign which is 25 feet tall and weighs 15,000 pounds.
Kelegian says the sign helps draw customers, but it’s the quality that keeps them coming.
"What we like to say is people come to see the sign, but they come back for the donuts," said Kelegian.
Randy’s drive-through is open 24 hours.