LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — The Pac-12 tournament tips off Wednesday in Las Vegas, and both USC and UCLA are scheduled to play in the second round this weekend.
This year, the Pac-12 tournament takes place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. While the families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend, fans will not be permitted.READ MORE: Patio Chairs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sat On For Blockbuster Interview Sold By 'Brady Bunch' Star Christopher Knight's Company
The Bruins ended their regular season on a three-game losing streak, including a last-second loss to USC. But the team says they plan to learn from those defeats, and take those lessons into the post-season.READ MORE: Mudslide Strikes Silverado Canyon During Wednesday Storm, Evacuation Order Issued
“We’re on a losing streak, but we’re still here,” forward Cody Riley said. “We’re just excited to be able to go to Vegas and compete, and then looking forward to things after that.”
UCLA will play Oregon State on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., while USC’s opponent at 5:30 p.m. is TBD.MORE NEWS: IKEA Donates $85,000 Worth Of Furniture To Costa Mesa's First Permanent Homeless Shelter
Games will air on the Pac-12 Network and ESPN.