TOPANGA (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office Wednesday publicly identified the 73-year-old man whose body was found near Santa Ynez Falls in Topanga State Park.
Aleksandr Tsiryulnikov was a Los Angeles resident. His death was under investigation to determine if it was an accident or natural causes, the coroner's office said.
Tsiryulnikov's body was found Tuesday near Santa Ynez Falls in Topanga State Park, and Los Angeles Police Department officials said at the time that the death was "suspicious."
The body was discovered at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
