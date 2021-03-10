COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — IKEA donated $85,000 worth of furniture to outfit Costa Mesa’s first homeless shelter with contemporary desks, chairs, and storage units with clean lines and a modern aesthetic.
The 72-bed Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter is scheduled to open later this month, and will be the city’s first permanent homeless shelter.
With the donation from the Swedish home furnishings company – which has a location in Costa Mesa – the shelter will be able to furnish its office spaces, communal areas, and part of the sleeping quarters with IKEA desks, chairs, storage units and more.
IKEA said they were honored to make the donation, and that they know they’re only as strong as the community that surrounds them.