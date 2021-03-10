LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new mural of Gianna and Kobe Bryant went up in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.
The mural features Gianna and a subtle side profile of her father Kobe intertwined in her hair.
The mural, located at the corner of Broadway and Venice, was done by Tehrell Porter Designs.
Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of the mural saying, “My baby. ❤️👑☀️#Gigi #Mambacita ⭐️🌟 Thank you @tehrell_porter_designs I love seeing Kobe in Gigi’s hair too. #MyBabies”

The mural is one of many located around Los Angeles honoring the Lakers great and his daughter who died more than a year ago in a helicopter crash.