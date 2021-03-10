CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Gianna Brant, KCAL 9, Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new mural of Gianna and Kobe Bryant went up in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

The mural features Gianna and a subtle side profile of her father Kobe intertwined in her hair.

READ MORE: LA County Marks Anniversary Of 1st COVID Death, Prepares To Expand Vaccine Eligibility

The mural, located at the corner of Broadway and Venice, was done by Tehrell Porter Designs.

Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of the mural saying, “My baby. ❤️👑☀️#Gigi #Mambacita ⭐️🌟 Thank you @tehrell_porter_designs I love seeing Kobe in Gigi’s hair too. #MyBabies”

MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Booked On Suspicion Of Vehicular Manslaughter In West LA Crash That Killed Monique Munoz

The mural is one of many located around Los Angeles honoring the Lakers great and his daughter who died more than a year ago in a helicopter crash.